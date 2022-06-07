Trout Don’t Live in Ugly Places from Milan Miller

Milan Miller has long been known as a clever songwriter, whether singing about human emotions, reminiscences, or matters of deeper meaning. He knows his way around a lyric and has delivered hit after hit in bluegrass music, both for himself and for other artists like Terry Baucom, Lonesome River Band, Sam Bush, IIIrd Tyme Out, and The Grascals.

For June, Miller has a new song that extols the joys of the outdoors and time spent therein. It’s called Trout Don’t Live in Ugly Places, with a basic message that repeats the adage that a bad day fishing beats a good day doing most anything else.

Or as Milan puts it…

“As we head into summer, it seems like a good time for something fun and a bit light-hearted. This song certainly has some autobiographical elements, including a love of being outdoors and taking in scenic spaces, but even more so, the part about being a pretty terrible fisherman. But for the folks who listen close, they will find this is a song about fish that really has very little to do with fishing at all.”

Miller sings and plays guitar and mandolin, supported by Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, Gaven Largent on reso-guitar, Seth Taylor on banjo, and Buddy Melton on bass. Jon Mabe sings harmony.

Have a listen…

Trout Don’t Live in Ugly Places is available today from Melton & Miller Music at popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.