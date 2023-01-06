Trouble in the Holler – new single from Troublesome Hollow

Troublesome Hollow has released a single from their upcoming album, The Sign Shop Project.

Those who remember attending bluegrass festivals in the southeastern US during the 1980s will surely remember this group. They blended down home fun with original bluegrass and comedy, and never failed to entertain an audience. Particularly memorable were their songs about eating possum, and their hit number, Five Pounds of Possum.

The chorus of the song continued on to say, “Five pounds of possum in my headlights tonight,” and extolled the toothsome delicacy that lay ahead with a roadkill supper. The guys even has a possum suit made up and would have someone dressed as a six foot Virginia opossum dance through the crowd at festivals.

Though Troublesome Hollow has had several other members over the years, the band was always centered around founders Donnie and Garry Ollis, along with Tim White. Tim is a highly visible personage in east Tennessee and western Virginia, both as the host of the PBS show, Song of the Mountains, and regional radio program, The Bluegrass Show, and as a prominent local artist and sign painter.

This latest album, sparked by a decision in 2015 for the three founders to get together for informal picking once again, was recorded at Tim White Sign Company in Blountville, TN, hence the title. It features Donnie Ellis on guitar, Gary Ellis on bass, and Tim White on banjo, all three also contributing as vocalists, along with Steve Thomas on mandolin and fiddle, and Jeremiah Nave on percussion.

Their first single is one called Trouble in the Holler, which Donnie wrote, about a moonshining family and their run in with government agents. Sounds like fun, yes?

Have a listen…

The Sign Shop Project will be available from popular download and streaming services on January 13. Radio programmers can get the tracks now via AirPlay Direct.