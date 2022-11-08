Tropical Storm Nicole affecting festivals this weekend in the southeast

While Tropical Storm Nicole has not yet strengthened to hurricane status, bluegrass festivals in the likely path are already being affected by her imminent arrival.

The Palatka Fall Bluegrass Festival and Car Show in Florida has already announced a postponement, with plans to hold the event one week later in its original location at the Rodeheaver Boys Ranch in Palatka, FL. All artists originally scheduled to perform will be able to make the show next weekend, November 17-19.

All tickets and passes for this weekend will be honored next week.

The decision to postpone was made following the declaration of a state of emergency in the region for this week.

The Headin’ Home Fest in Lyons, GA, however, will go on as scheduled. The Lindblom family who host the event have arranged to hold the Thursday and Friday shows at the Southeastern Technical College in Vidalia, about 10 miles from the planned festival site. They will return outdoors to the Ohoopee River Campground on Saturday and Sunday when the weather is expected to have cleared.

Fo campers who have already arrived at the campground, Headin’ Home will provide shuttle service to and from the college. Food vendors will also be moving to the Vidalia site for Thursday and Friday, and then back to the campground for the weekend.

For commuter attendees, they have provided this schedule with directions:

Please be safe if you are traveling, as forecasters predict that Nicole may reach a category 1 hurricane status by landfall in Florida tomorrow. Not so scary as some of the storms that hit the state, but still a great deal of wind and rain.

Remember always, the bluegrass music has got to be played!