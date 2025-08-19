Trey Hensley to Pinecastle Records

For the first step in Trey Hensley’s newly solo career, he has signed with Pinecastle Records for the release of his next album.

For the past decade Hensley has been part of a powerhouse duo with reso-guitar master Rob Ickes. Trey handled the hot lick guitar and lead singing, with Rob supporting with his reso and his voice. The two recently announced that they would be putting the duo on hiatus next year, as Trey strikes out with a new solo project.

Trey has been widely recognized as among the finest flatpick guitarists in Nashville, and was named the IBMA’s Guitar Player of the Year in 2023, an award he has been nominated to receive again this year.

His new music is said to be a mix of his two true loves, bluegrass and country music – with a bit of blues thrown in – and a debut single, Can’t Outrun The Blues, is expected in September.

Hensley says that he feels right at home with his new label partner.

“I’m so excited to be working with Pinecastle, and thrilled to get new music out into the world.

Upon my first meeting with the Pinecastle team, I knew this would be a great fit. I’ve had the vision for this record for a while now, and I’m so excited for the future!”

A sentiment that is shared by Pinecastle CEO Ethan Burkhardt.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Trey Hensley to the Pinecastle Records family. Trey’s artistry, unmatched guitar talent, and deep respect for the roots of American music make him a perfect fit for our roster. We’re excited to help bring his next chapter of music to fans around the world.”

Can’t Outrun The Blues is set for a September 26 release, with pre-orders and pre-saves enabled now online.