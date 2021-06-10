Trevor Holder to The Price Sisters on banjo

The Price Sisters have announced a new member to their touring band, Trevor Holder of Greenville, South Carolina who has joined the group on banjo.

Trevor grew up in Ringgold, GA, and got started on the banjo when he was 13 years old. Now 20, he has absorbed the music of many of the greats, and has been a fixture at the fiddlers conventions in the area ever since. In 2019 he was awarded first place on banjo at the prestigious Old Fiddlers Conventions in Galax, VA, as sure a citation as you could want on the five string.

Lauren and Leanna (The Price Sisters) took Holder out with them on a couple of shows recently, The Station Inn on May 15 and DelFest Lite at B Chord Brewery over Memorial Day, after which he was officially welcomed into the band.

Lauren, who plays mandolin with the show, tells us that he is a perfect fit for The Price Sisters.

“Trevor is a creative and tasteful player, and really supports our band’s sound, and he’s a good guy to boot. We’re looking forward to having him in the group.”

She also mentioned that they are pulling together material now for a new album with Rebel Records. Expect to hear more about that later this year.

For his part, Trevor is seriously excited for this opportunity.

“I’m very much looking forward to traveling and playing music with the Price Sisters. Just going off the few shows we’ve already played together, it’s bound to be a great time!”

Trevor joins Leanna on mandolin, Lauren on fiddle, Bobby Osborne Jr. on bass, and Conner Vlietstra on guitar to round out The Price Sisters group.

You can learn more about these traditional grassers on their web site, along with newly added show dates and audio and video samples of their music.