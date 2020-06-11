Tray Wellington launches Banjo Tune Weekly

Skip to content
Artists and creative types, which certainly includes our bluegrass family, have demonstrated a variety of clever and innovative ways to stay relevant during the shutdown, and keep their names before the public while live appearances are curtailed. Taking advantage of the opportunities to connect with social media, we’ve seen a number of pickers establishing their place online.
Here’s another new entry,
Banjo Tune Weekly, a web site and YouTube channel organized and hosted by North Carolina banjo player Tray Wellington. He will be familiar as the banjo man with Cane Mill Road during the time they were touring together, and who wowed the World of Bluegrass attendees last year as showcase artists. He has also released his first solo recording, , which includes his five string explorations on CD. Uncaged Thoughts
Now he is producing and uploading a new banjo video each week, featuring banjo players from all over world who would like to be involved. The first was a
video of himself, picking through a couple of songs from his record.
This week he has added one from Gina Furtado, which she filmed at home playing the classic fiddle tune
Back Up And Push.
Tray tells us that he has several more great guests lined up, and
invites banjo players worldwide to reach out if they would like to participate.
New videos are uploaded each Tuesday so
check him out online, or subscribe to the YouTube channel to be notified when each one is published.
