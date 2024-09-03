Tray Wellington — Detour to the Moon

Tray Wellington has made quite an impact in a relatively short time. Following the release of his first three LPs in 2019, he was tapped to lead workshops at both MerleFest and Grey Fox, chosen to contribute to Béla Fleck’s Blue Ridge Banjo Camp, and given an invitation to participate in Mike Marshall’s prestigious Acoustic Music Seminar. An IBMA Momentum Instrumentalist of the Year winner, his Tray Wellington Band showcased at the IBMA’s virtual World of Bluegrass in the fall of 2020, and then returned the following year to host the IBMA Momentum Awards and perform on the organization’s Wide Open Bluegrass festival Main Stage.

That was one of many prestigious festivals and venues where the band has appeared, including the Pagosa Folk ‘n’ Bluegrass festival, Wintergrass, Winter Wondergrass, the Strawberry Festival, Pickin’ In The Pines, and Red Wing Roots.

Wellington’s latest offering, the auspiciously titled Detour to the Moon, offers further indication of his remarkable prowess. Comprised of recent singles as well as three entirely new tracks, it features Wellington on banjo and occasional vocals, Josiah Nelson on fiddle and mandolin, Rick Weitzenfeld contributing guitar and vocals, Drew Matulich on guitars, Michael Ashworth playing drums, Deshawn Hickman on pedal steel, Katelyn Bonn on bass, and Kaia Kater and Wendy Hickman supplying backing vocals.

Taken in tandem and as a follow-up to Wellington’s last EP, the critically acclaimed, Black Banjo, it marks another stunning achievement in a trajectory that’s put the spotlight on both his verve and vitality. That’s especially evident in his take on Duke Ellington’s exotic standard, Caravan, and songs such as Spiral Staircase, which brings to mind the innovative stylings of the man who could be considered a mentor, Béla Fleck himself. From the sturdy stride that propels Blue Collared Dog and His Green-Eyed Friend, and the confident and compelling tack taken on Pursuit of Happiness, through to the intriguing ambiance and shifting sounds of Moon In Motion, and the darkly determined, Lift Up Every Stone, Wellington continues to stake out new sounds and styles that push the parameters and burst the boundaries all at the same time.

Ultimately then, Detour to the Moon proves an apt title. To spin off an old cliche, Wellington not only shoots for the moon, he hits it every time.