Travis Tucker taking his leave from Backline

Popular South Carolina grassers Backline have announced that founding member Travis Tucker is stepping away from the band due to time constraints. Travis has played resophonic guitar with the group from the time they started seven years ago, and says that the demands of running his own business, and wanting more time at home, have made this difficult choice for him.

“Seven years has gone by so quickly. I want to thank all the fans and the band members for a very memorable ride! I also want to thank the Lord for the opportunity to play music. I look forward to seeing where the band goes from here. Forever the #1 Backline fan!”

Backline guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Katelyn Ingardia tells us that they have tried to accommodate Travis’ need for more time at home, but it became clear that he needed to step down.

“Travis reached out to me in 2016 wanting to start a local band around orginal material and a female vocalist. We have been on the road together now for seven and a half years. It is a bittersweet time, but we understand it is the season for Travis, Kandi and his family. We have had so many great times together, and appreciate every single one. My goal in moving forward is to get back to Travis’s vision of Backline, and keep it going and competing as best as we can.”

Remaining members Ingardia, Zach Carter on banjo, Jason Connor on mandolin, Clint White on fiddle, and Chris Williams on bass, will continue on with Backline and are looking for another reso player to fill Tucker’s shoes.

The band invites everyone out to the EMS Cherokee Bluegrass Festival on June 10 to say their goodbyes to Travis at his final show with Backline.

Tucker and Ingardia dropped the news in a FaceBook Live on Saturday afternoon for those who would like to hear all the details.