Travis Book Happy Hour features Tony Rice Tribute tonight

Tonight’s Travis Book Happy Hour is sure to be a special one, as it is centered on the musical career of the great Tony Rice.

All of Travis’ Wednesday evening vidcasts are entertaining, featuring live music and discussion with heroes in the bluegrass and acoustic music world. Captured on video from The Grey Eagle in Asheville, NC, each episode showcases not only Book’s own musical talents, but those of the many friends he’s made in the music as the bass player with Infamous Stringdusters this past fifteen years.

Like anyone who has played bluegrass in the past fifty years, Tony Rice has been a huge influence on Travis, and he wanted to dedicate an episode of the Happy Hour to his music. So tonight, he will be joined at Grey Eagle by Shawn Lane on mandolin, Jon Stickley on guitar, and Lyndsay Pruett on fiddle. They will play through many of the classic songs and Tony’s arrangements of them, starting with his earliest days and going up through his final period of recordings.

Travis tells us that they will include songs from most every Rice project from 1977 to 1993, both vocal and instrumental, and they will surely have the talent on stage to do it.

The show begins tonight at 7:00 p.m. EDT (April 7) on the show’s Facebook page. You can live stream it there, or watch it archived after the fact on either Facebook or YouTube.

It should be a good’n.