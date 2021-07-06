Mountain Fever Records has released a debut single from their most recent signees, Jackson Hollow, led by the husband-and-wife team of Mike Sanyshyn and Tianna Lefebvre in British Columbia.

Their first entry is Travelin’ Heart, written by Patricia Conroy and Kajsa Vala, a cheerful, uptempo number about finding peace seeing new sights along the road – a perfect sentiment for a touring artist.

It is beautifully rendered by Tianna, with an acoustic country/bluegrass feel, and she says that it conveys a feeling many of us share coming out of a year of restricted movement and activity.

“Travelin’ Heart speaks to the hope of keeping the dream alive. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of freedom and joy on the open road, something that we’ve all been longing for.”

Sanyshyn provides fiddle, mandolin, and harmony vocals, with additional support from regular Jackson Hollow members Charlie Frie on bass and harmony vocals, and Eric Reed on guitar, with banjo from special guest Jeff Scroggins.

Have a listen…

Travelin’ Heart from Jackson Hollow is available wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.