Transistor Radio video from Daryl Mosley

Pinecastle Records has announced November 5 as the release date for their new album with Daryl Mosley, Small Town Dreamer. The title is more than just a reference to one of the songs, it perfectly describes the entire project, full of original Mosley compositions about his growing up in the little town of Waverly, TN, and the humble and old time values he learned from the people who lived there.
At the same time as the announcement, Pinecastle has produced a music video for the opening track, Transistor Radio
one Daryl wrote with Rick Lang about those little handheld radios many of us recall from our childhood. The lyrics are full of images that will resonate with listeners of a certain age, long before all the music ever recorded could be carried around in your pocket.
Mosley tells us that his own memories are just the same.
“I grew up in the days before cable television. Oftentimes, my most direct connection to the outside world was a little portable radio. Late at night, I was able to pick up baseball games from St Louis, country music from Nashville, blues from Memphis, and much more. Rick Lang, who I co-wrote the song with had a similar experience growing up. Once we started talking about it, this song almost wrote itself. It’s one of my very favorites of the songs Rick and I have written together.”
The single for
Transistor Radio is available now from popular download and streaming sites. Pre-saves for the Small Town Dreamer project are also enabled online.
