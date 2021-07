Transistor Radio drops for Daryl Mosley

Bluegrass singer and songwriter Daryl Mosley has had success with s number of songs the past year, with multiple songs from his Secret of Life album obtaining radio play. Now Pinecastle Records has a debut single from his next project, Small Town Dreamer, expected in the fall.

For his track, Daryl collaborated with another well-known writer in the bluegrass community for Transistor Radio, a song with an immediate appeal to folks who remember holding those small portable receivers up to their ears to catch faraway signals.

Mosley says the concept grabbed him right away.

“Grammy-nominated songwriter Rick Lang was my co-writer on the track. He came to me with the idea because a transistor radio is how he first heard popular music. I grew up lying awake at night with a portable radio listening to baseball games from St. Louis, and music from Memphis and Nashville, so I related to it immediately. Rick and I often pitch songs to other artists, but as soon as we finished writing this one, I knew that I had to record it. I was just so connected to the song.”

Have a listen…

Transistor Radio is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.