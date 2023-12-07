Trafaria video from The Original Five

We wrote a good bit last year about the debut of Portugal’s first ever bluegrass festival, the Trafaria Bluegrass Festival, billed as the Festival by the River, along the Tagus River just south of Lisbon. Coastal Portugal offers all the charm of old Europe, including marvelous food, fascinating people and architecture, and beautiful beaches, but without the massive crowds found in the major capitols.

Now one of the bands who played the first event, Sweden’s Original Five, have written a song about the festival, called simply Trafaria. It is set for release as a single tomorrow, and they have agreed to let us premiere the music video a day ahead for our readers.

Written by guitarist Jonas Svahn, the song reflects the music, friendship, scenery, and general joy the festival inspired in all four members of the band.

Along with Jonas on guitar, The Original Five are Dan England on bass, Johan Malmberg on banjo, and Daniel Olson on reso-guitar. They have been performing and recording together since 2010, and have become one of Europe’s most in demand bluegrass acts.

The video includes footage the band shot on their visit to Portugal last year. Check it out…

Trafaria will be available on December 8 from popular download and streaming services online.