Tractor For Sale – new single from Mickey Harris

Mickey Harris, long time bass player and harmony singer with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, has released a first single from his new bluegrass album, Things That I Like.

Though most bluegrass fans know Harris from his 20 years with Rhonda, he actually grew up in the music performing with his family band, The Tipton Family Band, since he was eight years old. There he sang and played a variety of instruments, something he is able to share on his solo projects.

For this debut single, Mickey has chosen one called Tractor For Sale, written as something as a protest song in the 1960s by Jerry Tuttle about how difficult the government was making things for farmers, which hasn’t let up over the past 60 years. He’s accompanied by his Rage bandmates Hunter Berry on fiddle, Zack Arnold on guitar and mandolin, and Aaron McDaris on banjo, along with Jim VanCleve joining them on fiddle. Rhonda sings harmony on the track.

Harris said that working with his regular band made this album a joy to complete.

“This is the most fun I’ve ever had recording a project. The guys of The Rage are so talented, and the music just happens naturally. I am so happy with this project and want everyone that hears it to enjoy it.”

Despite the uncomfortable message, it’s delightful track.

Have a listen…

Tractor For Sale is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Copies of the audio CD can be purchased from Mickey’s web site.