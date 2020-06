Track Premiere: Wishes And Dreams from Kristen Grainger & True North

Oregon’s Kristen Grainger & True North describe their sound as “bluegrass picking, folk singing, and Americana themes,” which is the focus of their new album, Ghost Tattoo, expected later this month.

The quartet includes Grainger on vocals and guitar, along with her multi-instrumentalist husband and co-band leader, Dan Wetzel, plus Martin Stevens on mandolin and fiddle, and Josh Adkins on bass. Guests on the new record include Dale Adkins on banjo and Cameron Elmore on bowed bass.

To introduce their music, they have offered to share a track with our readers, Wishes And Dreams, which Kristen says was written with an unexpected Bill Monroe influence.

“Dan had been messing around on the guitar with a new progression mashed up with an old fiddle tune, Jerusalem’s Ridge, so I wrote a lost-love story to go with it. “

Ghost Tattoo is set for a June 19 release. Pre-orders are enabled now online.