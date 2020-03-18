Track Premiere: Winding Road from Fireside Collective

Skip to content
Post navigation
Asheville’s
Fireside Collective continues their run blending contemporary bluegrass with rock and folk music overtones on , a new project for Elements Mountain Home Music, due this Friday.
The Collective has been on a roll since winning the MerleFest band competition in 2016, followed by a band album a year later. They spend most of their time on the road, and have developed a very loyal following playing clubs and small theaters all over the US, in addition to stops at major festivals.
To mark the album drop, they have offered to share a third track from the record with our readers at
Bluegrass Today, one called Winding Road written by mandolinist, Jesse Iaquinto. It manages to combine a west coast ’70s rock vibe with a bluegrass beat, which reso-guitarist Tommy Maher says fits their style just right.
“I remember when Jesse showed me this tune I loved the way it bounced like an old truck rolling down the road. The music is carefree and danceable but the subject matter is quite heavy. Putting your all into what you do requires a lot of faith and perseverance and the journey is hardly ever easy… but we keep on keeping on through it all. To me, that’s what this song is all about.”
Joe Cicero, who plays guitar agrees, saying that it was their unanimous choice to lead off
Elements.
“When we were coming up with the track order for the album, I think this tune was the clear opener for everyone. It has such a groovy rhythm and the harmonies in the chorus really make it get stuck in your head. Plus the end has a sick jam that makes an appearance at the end of the album, making it the perfect bookend.”
Fireside Collective is completed by Alex Genova on banjo, and Carson White on bass.
Pre-orders for
Elements are available wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.
Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today
[gravityform id=11 title=false description=false]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_11' ><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' id='gform_11' action='/track-premiere-winding-road-from-fireside-collective/'>
<div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_11' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_11_10' class='gfield hide-label field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_10' ></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_10' id='input_11_10' type='text' value='' class='medium' placeholder='First Name' aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_11_1' class='gfield hide-label gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_1' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_1' id='input_11_1' type='text' value='' class='large' placeholder='Email Address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" />
</div></li><li id='field_11_5' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' >Email Lists<span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_checkbox'><ul class='gfield_checkbox' id='input_11_5'><li class='gchoice_11_5_1'>
<input name='input_5.1' type='checkbox' value='buzz' id='choice_11_5_1' />
<label for='choice_11_5_1' id='label_11_5_1'>Bluegrass Buzz Newsletter</label>
</li><li class='gchoice_11_5_2'>
<input name='input_5.2' type='checkbox' value='sound' id='choice_11_5_2' />
<label for='choice_11_5_2' id='label_11_5_2'>Sound Marketing For Bluegrass eNewsletter</label>
</li></ul></div></li><li id='field_11_11' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_11' >Email</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_11' id='input_11_11' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description' id='gfield_description__11'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li>
</ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_11' class='gform_button button' value='Sign Up' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; jQuery("#gform_11").trigger("submit",[true]); }' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='11' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_11' value='WyJbXSIsIjdiZWFhNzdhMjZmM2E0NjI4MWQ1ZDY5NDIxY2FiZGVlIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_11' id='gform_target_page_number_11' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_11' id='gform_source_page_number_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
</form>
</div><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_render', function(event, formId, currentPage){if(formId == 11) {if(typeof Placeholders != 'undefined'){
Placeholders.enable();
}} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [11, 1]) } ); </script>
[gravityform id=11 title=false description=false]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_11' ><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' id='gform_11' action='/track-premiere-winding-road-from-fireside-collective/'>
<div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_11' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_11_10' class='gfield hide-label field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_10' ></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_10' id='input_11_10' type='text' value='' class='medium' placeholder='First Name' aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_11_1' class='gfield hide-label gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_1' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_1' id='input_11_1' type='text' value='' class='large' placeholder='Email Address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" />
</div></li><li id='field_11_5' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' >Email Lists<span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_checkbox'><ul class='gfield_checkbox' id='input_11_5'><li class='gchoice_11_5_1'>
<input name='input_5.1' type='checkbox' value='buzz' id='choice_11_5_1' />
<label for='choice_11_5_1' id='label_11_5_1'>Bluegrass Buzz Newsletter</label>
</li><li class='gchoice_11_5_2'>
<input name='input_5.2' type='checkbox' value='sound' id='choice_11_5_2' />
<label for='choice_11_5_2' id='label_11_5_2'>Sound Marketing For Bluegrass eNewsletter</label>
</li></ul></div></li><li id='field_11_11' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_11' >Email</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_11' id='input_11_11' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description' id='gfield_description__11'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li>
</ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_11' class='gform_button button' value='Sign Up' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; jQuery("#gform_11").trigger("submit",[true]); }' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='11' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_11' value='WyJbXSIsIjdiZWFhNzdhMjZmM2E0NjI4MWQ1ZDY5NDIxY2FiZGVlIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_11' id='gform_target_page_number_11' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_11' id='gform_source_page_number_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
</form>
</div><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_render', function(event, formId, currentPage){if(formId == 11) {if(typeof Placeholders != 'undefined'){
Placeholders.enable();
}} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [11, 1]) } ); </script>