Track Premiere: Winding Road from Fireside Collective

Asheville’s Fireside Collective continues their run blending contemporary bluegrass with rock and folk music overtones on Elements, a new project for Mountain Home Music, due this Friday.

The Collective has been on a roll since winning the MerleFest band competition in 2016, followed by a band album a year later. They spend most of their time on the road, and have developed a very loyal following playing clubs and small theaters all over the US, in addition to stops at major festivals.

To mark the album drop, they have offered to share a third track from the record with our readers at Bluegrass Today, one called Winding Road written by mandolinist, Jesse Iaquinto. It manages to combine a west coast ’70s rock vibe with a bluegrass beat, which reso-guitarist Tommy Maher says fits their style just right.

“I remember when Jesse showed me this tune I loved the way it bounced like an old truck rolling down the road. The music is carefree and danceable but the subject matter is quite heavy. Putting your all into what you do requires a lot of faith and perseverance and the journey is hardly ever easy… but we keep on keeping on through it all. To me, that’s what this song is all about.”

Joe Cicero, who plays guitar agrees, saying that it was their unanimous choice to lead off Elements.

“When we were coming up with the track order for the album, I think this tune was the clear opener for everyone. It has such a groovy rhythm and the harmonies in the chorus really make it get stuck in your head. Plus the end has a sick jam that makes an appearance at the end of the album, making it the perfect bookend.”

Fireside Collective is completed by Alex Genova on banjo, and Carson White on bass.

Pre-orders for Elements are available wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.