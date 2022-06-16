Track Premiere: What Kind of Fool Are You from Benson

Tomorrow is the release day for a new Mountain Home Music single from Benson, the husband-and-wife duo of mandolinist Wayne Benson of IIIrd Tyme Out and banjoist Kristin Scott Benson of The Grascals.

Despite a marriage of many years between two professional bluegrass artists, this project marks the first time this couple has recorded together under their own name. They have appeared together on other people’s recordings, but never on their own.

This new single, What Kind of Fool Are You, features another first, in that it will mark for many folks the debut appearance of young Grayson Lane as a lead vocalist. Grayson is the son of Blue Highway’s Shawn Lane, and appears to be following in his father’s footsteps. He clearly has the talent to do so.

The song is a contribution from Becky Buller and Tony Rackley, which tells of a man trapped in a loveless marriage with a mate making an ass out of him.

Benson arranges it as a driving grasser introduced by a banjo/mandolin signature lick. They are supported by Cody Kilby on guitar, Jim VanCleve on fiddle, and Paul Watson on bass. Mickey Harris provides harmony vocals.

Kristin says that Wayne picked this number for inclusion on their upcoming, self-titled album.

“When we were listening to demos for material, Wayne loved this one right away and had the idea for the recurring instrumental riff. I think the highlight of this song is definitely Grayson Lane’s lead vocal. What a talent! He did this in the same key that Becky demo’d it in, so that shows how high this kid can sing! Stylistically, he’s as versatile as they come and we were really lucky to get him to be a part of the project.”

And he says that cutting it was a blast.

“We had so much fun recording this track. Thanks to Becky for forwarding the demo. Grayson did a great job on the lead vocal and everyone gets a chance to play with this arrangement.”

Check it out…

What Kind of Fool Are You will be available on June 17 from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can access the track now via AirPlay Direct.