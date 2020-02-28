Track Premiere: We Needed This Ride from Chris Jones and The Night Drivers

Skip to content
This morning we are delighted to premiere the new single from
Chris Jones, and all his Night Drivers. In addition to being a chart-topping bluegrass artist, and popular SiriusXM on-air personality, Chris is also part of our Bluegrass Today family, contributing a weekly bluegrass humor column that’s not to be missed, which makes us all the more proud to highlight his new song.
is a new song of Jones’, released today as a standalone track, though it will most likely be included in his next Mountain Home project. It find Chris in fine voice in a somewhat somber-sounding song about a pair of lovebirds making their way along the highway. It also reminds us to be thankful for the little things, particularly when we are with people we care about. We Needed This Ride
He says that it is also his first chance to introduce the newest members of the group on a recorded performance, Marshall Wilborn on bass, and Grace van’t Hof on banjo, together with long time trusted mandolinist, Mark Stoffel.
“We were looking for a way to incorporate Grace’s baritone ukulele, since that’s part of our instrumental mix now, and it worked really well to start that way, then have her switch to banjo mid-way through the song. I’m excited for listeners to hear the new harmony vocal sound of the band, too — not to mention Marshall’s exceptional bass playing.”
See what you think…
We Needed This Ride is available today wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.
