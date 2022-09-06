Track Premiere: Tossing and Turning from Jake Leg

When people saw that Colorado’s Jake Leg had been selected as a Bluegrass Ramble artist for the 2022 World of Bluegrass convention at the end of this month in Raleigh, there were a lot of quizzical looks in response. Just who is this band we have never heard of who has received this sort of recognition by the IBMA?

Well, this bluegrass quartet is fixin’ to show you with today’s premiere of Tossing and Turning, written by mandolinist Dylan McCarthy and sung by guitarist Eric Wiggs. Some may find its topic a bit morbid, a man contemplating his impending death, but the subject is treated quite seriously here, and makes for a very thoughtful song.

Jake Leg is completed by Justin Hoffenberg on fiddle and Troy Robey on bass. The band focuses on original material, and will debut a good bit of new music at World of Bluegrass.

McCarthy says that he finds this one exactly encapsulates what their newly-formed group is all about.

“Tossing and Turning was one of the first songs we started working on back in 2021 when we put this band together, and it’s one of my favorites to play live. From top to bottom, I feel like this song really embodies the types of sounds and styles that we strive to bring to life in Jake Leg. I particularly love the “‘ever-dream’ sequence that leads into the finale of the song, I think it’s a perfect reflection of what the protagonist is going through leading up to their final moments.”

Check it out…

The single for Tossing & Turning is available now from popular download and streaming services online.