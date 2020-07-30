Track Premiere: They Don’t Make ‘Em Like My Daddy Anymore from Alecia Nugent

We haven’t heard a lot from Alecia Nugent since she moved back home to Louisiana after several years in Nashville in the early aughts. There she recorded several successful bluegrass albums for Rounder Records, in cooperation with producer and co-writer Carl Jackson, and toured across the US in support.

But ultimately, the call of motherhood and her young daughters brought her back to where she had grown up, and Hickory Grove, LA was where she wanted to raise her girls.

Now, however, Alecia has time and energy for music once again with a country album, The Old Side Of Town, produced by Keith Stegall, set for release soon. Even on a country release, she couldn’t leave the grass behind, as she explains about this first track, officially released tomorrow.

“The bluegrass single is actually a bonus track on the new album. I decided to release this song in two versions, bluegrass and country, in hopes that it would reach listeners of both genres, and because it is a tribute to my dad, it seemed only right to have a bluegrass version of HIS song. I lost my dad in 2013 and he was my biggest mentor, and my musical inspiration. I came back to record again after all these years to pay tribute to him, and I hope the whole world will get to know him through this song. Because you see, they don’t make ‘em like my daddy anymore.”

They Don’t Make ‘Em Like My Daddy Anymore will be available tomorrow (7/31) on Spotify, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.