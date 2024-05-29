Track Premiere: There’s A River from High Road

High Road, the all-female gospel group with heavy bluegrass overtones, has a new single this week, taken from their upcoming Straight From The Heart project, produced by Ben Isaacs, which releases on Friday.

Based primarily around the songs and singing of Sarah Davison, High Road maintains their grassy edge thanks to Kristen Bearfield on mandolin and Ivy Phillips on fiddle. Nicole Croteau is on guitar, and all four ladies assist in the vocals in the group. Even though Davison is primarily a pianist, they keep a bluegrass vibe in their gospel/contemporary Christian sound.

For this final single before the album’s March 31 release they have chosen an Isaacs song, There’s A River, written by Rebecca Isaacs Bowman, Kenna West, and Sonya Isaacs Yeary. With help from Seth Taylor on banjo and guitar, and Ben Isaacs on bass, it makes for a joyous track.

Davison says that it’s become one of their most cherished songs.

“Making this album with Ben Isaacs producing has been a long work of love, and that’s one reason we are calling it Straight from the Heart! We have so many wonderful friends and colleagues that had a part on this record and we are so excited to share it with folks.

There’s a River is a song I sang with my dear friend, Jaelee Roberts, and it is one of our favorite songs on the album. The instrumentation and harmonies are just so fun – plus it is a message of hope and love that we really want to give through our music.”

It’s a good’n. Check it out…

Pre-orders for Straight From The Heart are enabled now online.