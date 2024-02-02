Track Premiere: The Only Way Out Is Through from Gangstagrass

Gangstagrass is certainly among the most engaging and provocative acts in and around bluegrass music. For those who’ve never seen them, the concept is to mix the beats and delivery of hip hop with the rhythms and instruments of bluegrass. Yes, it may be jarring at first to followers of either part of this genre blend, but they do it with such skill and panache that it really works on both levels.

The band is the brainchild of a New York artist/producer who goes by Rench, who has put together a group that combines banjos and fiddles with positive hip hop lyrics. They have become a legitimate sensation, creating a fascinating cross-cultural mashup for fans at their live shows.

A new Gangstagrass single is set for release tomorrow, The Only Way Out Is Through, and they have asked us to offer our readers a premiere this afternoon in advance. In addition to the regular lineup, reso-guitar master Jerry Douglas joins the guys on this track.

Rench plays guitar and creates the beats, assisted by Dan Whitener on banjo, mandolin, harmonica, and vocals; Brian Farrow on fiddle and vocals; and R-SON the Voice of Reason and Dolio the Sleuth on vocals.

Have a listen…

The Only Way Out Is Through will be available on February 2 from popular download and streaming services online.

Check the Gangstagrass web site for a chance to see this interesting outfit live.