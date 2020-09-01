Track Premiere: The Happiness Of Having You from Linda Lay

Mountain Fever Records moves fast! Not two weeks from announcing the signing of bluegrass singer Linda Lay to the label, they have released her first single.

It’s a song from the catalog of Charlie Pride, The Happiness Of Having You, written by Ted Harris. Charlie’s cut was in 1975, in the days of the heavily-produced country pop sound, but Linda gives it a solid medium-tempo bluegrass reading, backed by a crack band. Sammy Shelor is on banjo, David Lay on guitar, Darren Beachley on reso-guitar, Aaron Ramsey on mandolin, and Bryan McDowell on fiddle. Linda plays bass and sings lead, with Darren and David providing harmony vocals.

Have a listen to why Linda has been such a celebrated artist in and around her northern Virginia home for so many years.

The Happiness Of Having You is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.