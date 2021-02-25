Track Premiere: The Art of Love from Cedar Hill

Mountain Fever Records has a new single coming tomorrow from Cedar Hill, headed up by Ozark bluegrass mandolin legend Frank Ray.

Cedar Hill has been operating continuously with only a few breaks since 1967, leading to Frank being inducted into the National Traditional Country Music Association Hall of Fame in 2008, and honored with their Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

With him in Cedar Hill these days are lead singer Dalton Harper on guitar, Bill Cross on banjo, Pete Brown on fiddle, and Patti Lefleur on bass.

The new single is one titled The Art of Love, a comfortable traditional bluegrass number that Dalton delivers with just the right Missouri drawl.

Ray says that they all enjoy this one, the second single from their upcoming Mountain Fever project.

“The Art of Love is a fun song to play. Written by a great songwriter friend of mine Thom Gardiner. Thom has taken the timeless subject of love and coupled it with the simplicity of a great two-chord melody structure and created a winning song.”

Enjoy.

The Art of Love from Cedar Hill will be available on Friday, February 26, wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track now via AirPlay Direct.