Track Premiere: That’s Life from Lonesome River Band

Here’s another new single this week from Mountain Home Music, this time for perennial bluegrass headliners, Lonesome River Band.

LRB has been touring and recording now for almost 40 years, and despite occasional personnel changes along the way, band leader Sammy Shelor just keeps chugging right along. Over the decades, they have released a number of landmark albums, and many of their songs have become jam sessions standards while the band writes their names in the bluegrass history books.

This latest release comes via guitarist Brandon Rickman, a thoughtful love song called That’s Life, which he says he’s been holding on to for some time.

“I wrote this song years ago with my friend Billy Droze. I wanted it to be an authentic telling of losing and finding love. There is a lot of my own story in there, but it’s also a story I hope folks can relate to as a realistic one about the struggles that we all go through. Many of us experience a long road to love, with many ups, downs, twists and turns — but as we all know, that’s life.”

Have a listen…

Lonesome River Band is completed by Mike Hartgrove on fiddle, Jesse Smathers on mandolin, and Barry Reed on bass.

That’s Life officially releases tomorrow, October 30, when it will be available wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track now via AirPlay Direct.