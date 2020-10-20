Track Premiere: That Home Far Away from Zoe & Cloyd

This week’s new single from Zoe & Cloyd is something of a departure for the Asheville, NC bluegrass duo. Typically known for their timely original songs, this release from Mountain Home Music finds them mining the rich vein of Stanley Brothers songs.

Guitarist John Cloyd Miller says that he has long taken inspiration from their repertoire.

“We were excited to record That Home Far Away, because it’s a really grounding song for us, while also being a fun, driving bluegrass number. The Stanley Brothers’ music has always been some of my favorite, particularly their Gospel material. This song speaks to hope for the future, which we could all use right now, while offering up a sense of humility. Only in acknowledging our own transgressions can we seek literal or figurative redemption.”

Zoe & Cloyd offer their arrangement as a vocal duet, with John’s wife and musical partner Natalya Zoe Weinstein, who plays fiddle, taking the higher part. They are supported by Bennett Sullivan on banjo and Kevin Kehrberg on bass.

That Home Far Away is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.