Track Premiere: Success from Charlie Stevens

Charlie Stevens is a young bluegrass singer, guitarist, and songwriter in Fort Collins, CO. A recent graduate of the University of Northern Colorado, he is the first student in the school’s history to earn a music performance degree in bluegrass guitar, coupled with a dual emphasis in classical.

You can find him giving private instruction in Fort Collins, where he has also completed a debut, self-titled album of his original music. Set for an August 7 independent release, Charlie describes it as “drawing from the instrumentation, and the storytelling traditions of bluegrass, and presenting these elements with a modern spin, as digested by a current artist.”

A first single from the album is available now, one called Success, which queries the listener to consider how they measure that quality in their own life.

See what you think in this static video.

Charlie Stevens is available for pre-order now online. Success can be found on Apple Music, Spotify, and bandcamp.