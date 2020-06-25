Track Premiere: Still Here from Steve Gulley & Tim Stafford

Mountain Home Music has released the first single from their highly-anticipated sophomore project from Steve Gulley & Tim Stafford. The two celebrated songwriters and vocalists are frequent writing partners and good friends, and their skills line up perfectly as a complement to one another. You might consider their songs from the more thoughtful side of the bluegrass world. Not there is anything wrong with cabin songs and longing for the old home, but these two do offer a more cerebral approach to the music.

We are delighted to share the single with you this morning, the title track Still Here, which Steve sings. It tells the story of a hard working man who dislikes his job and hates where he lives, but perseveres all the same. The somewhat somber tone captures the culture clash between where he is and where he started, without giving a reason – this is just how it is.

Tim tells us that the sentiment of the song is one that many of us can relate to.

“Still Here is about a man who has to leave home for work and never quite gets over the move. I guess in that sense it’s about people who don’t fit in, but have no choice about staying, something many of us have experienced at one time or another.

I have always looked forward to writing with Steve—we think along the same lines a lot, so this was an idea we immediately locked in on. Straight from his house in Cumberland Gap… I had the idea of using a melody that goes up a whole octave on the chorus, something everybody from Beethoven to Celine Dion has used. “

Stafford is on guitar, with Ron Stewart on banjo and fiddle, Thomas Cassell on mandolin, and Barry Bales on bass. Dale Ann Bradley provides the vocal harmony.

Here it is… Still Here.

Still Here is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.