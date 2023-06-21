Track Premiere: Starlet Iris drops for East Nash Grass

Mountain Fever Records has released another single from their upcoming album for East Nash Grass, one of the most interesting and creative acts on the current bluegrass scene.

The group consists of six very talented young musicians who bring a unique perspective to the music. James Kee is on guitar, Harry Clark on mandolin, Gaven Largent on reso-guitar, Cory Walker on banjo, Maddie Denton on fiddle, and Jeff Picker on bass. All are exceptional pickers, and together they deliver a highly intelligent and downright entertaining approach to both new and vintage material.

This latest is one called Starlet Iris, written and sung by Clark, a slightly twisted love song told in a hybrid bluegrass/old time style, especially well served by low tuned banjo.

Have a listen..

Starlet Iris will be available on Friday, June 23, from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-adds and pre-saves are enabled now. Radio programmers will find the track now at AirPlay Direct.

They will be playing Rudyfest tonight in Kentucky, and opening for Sierra Hull tomorrow (6/22) at Bluegrass Nights at The Ryman. You can check all their dates by visiting the East Nash Grass web site.