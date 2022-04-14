Track Premiere: Smokestack from Kitchen Dwellers

Kitchen Dwellers, the popular jamgrass outfit from Bozeman, MT has a new single today taken from their upcoming Wise River project, which hits on April 29.

This young band of neo-grassers tick most of the boxes that matter most for the urban-oriented fans of today’s non-traditional bluegrass. Their influences pull as strongly from rock and blues as they do from Bill Monroe and Flatt & Scruggs, they have a passion for the outdoors life, which escapes folks in the big cities, and as penchant for extravagant live stage shows. And they have grown their audience online, amassing more than 5 millions streams and drawing attention from well outside the bluegrass and even the music press.

Consisting of Shawn Swain on mandolin, Torrin Daniels on banjo, Joe Funk on bass, and Max Davies on guitar, they write and record songs that speak to a different sort of bluegrass fan, and have gained a nationwide following as a result. Something that sets the contemporary jamgrass scene apart is the fact that listeners tend to discover new music the same way that pop music lovers do, on their phones, opening the artists to a much larger potential fan base. And it has certainly worked for these young pickers.

Today’s single is a song called Smokestack, which Davies tells us is meant to have a positive and optimistic vibe.

“Smokestack was written as a driving, fun, upbeat song. I wanted it to have a notion of perseverance, and envisioned it being played at a summer festival during the day. ‘After all these miles we’ve roamed, such a long long way to go,’ was a way of saying look how far we’ve come, don’t give up now because there’s so much more in store.”

Check it out…

Pre-orders for Wise River are enabled now online. Check the Kitchen Dwellers web site to see their tour dates for this year.