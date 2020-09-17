Track Premiere: Sleepy Little Town from The Grascals

Mountain Home Music has a new single from The Grascals set for release tomorrow, and we are happy to offer a sneak peek to our Bluegrass Today readers.

It’s a new song written by Jerry Salley and J.B. Rudd, Sleepy Little Town, about the siren call of the old home place, especially for those who left the life of a small town to chase a career in the city. So often when we’re young, the bright lights and excitement of the urban landscape can seem so attractive, but after a while the grind and the hurry-up become a real nuisance, and that’s when back home feels so right in our mind.

Newest Grascals, guitarist Chris Davis, said he related to this song as soon as the band considered it for recording.

“When we came to cutting Sleepy Little Town, it was an easy pick. We instantly fell in love with both the melody and the lyrics. I left home at 18 myself, and I learned early on just how easy I had it with mom and dad. I know we all, at one point or another, wish we could go back to that Sleepy Little Town.”

And banjo picker Kristin Scott Benson said it hit her the same way.

“Chris Davis did a great job singing this song. We felt like everyone could relate to missing your hometown, regardless of what type of place it is.”

Have a listen.

In addition to Chris and Kristin, The Grascals are Terry Smith on bass, John Bryan on guitar, Danny Roberts on mandolin, and Adam Haynes on fiddle.

Sleepy Little Town will be available tomorrow, September 18, wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track now at AirPlay Direct.