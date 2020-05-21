Track Premiere: Serenity from Nate Lee

Most of us know Nate Lee as the skillful mandolinist with the Becky Buller Band. There he demonstrates his soloing and accompaniment talents wherever the band performs.

But he is also a fine writer and arranger of tunes, as demonstrated on his upcoming solo project, Wings of a Jetliner, due on June 12. It allows Lee to also show off his fiddle chops, which are rarely called upon in Becky’s band, which already boasts of two strong bow arms.

We are delighted to premiere a new single from the album today, one called Serenity, where Nate plays both fiddle and mandolin. It releases everywhere on May 22.

He offered a bit of insight into the track…

“My upcoming album, Wings of a Jetliner explores all facets of my musical interests, and new acoustic influences are a common vein that runs through it. Serenity, named for the spaceship in the TV show, Firefly, is an exploration into Dawgy/Ricey space, with the addition of a banjo. Thomas Cassell and I both played mandolin on this track – I played the melody and Thomas played the awesome solo in the middle of the song. The rhythm section created by Todd Phillips and Wyatt Rice is so exciting, groovy, and spontaneous. I wrote Serenity with their rhythmic sensibilities in mind. With Ned Luberecki’s exquisite tone and timing to round out the sound, Serenity became the perfect environment for improvisation on my 5-string fiddle.”

Serenity will be available tomorrow wherever you stream or download music online. Pre-orders for the full album can be placed now as well.