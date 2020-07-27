Track Premiere: Sally Sunday from Daniel Crabtree

We are delighted to share this new track from Daniel Crabtree, which will appear on his upcoming album, The Way I See It, his fourth as an independent artist.

Crabtree saw some success with his prior project, The Songwriter In Me, and was very pleased to see Larry Sparks record one of his songs, Take Me Back To West Virginia, one his 2019 Rebel album, New Moon Over My Shoulder. So he is very excited to see what the bluegrass world thinks of his latest track, Sally Sunday.

This new single is what Bill Monroe used to call a true song, which Daniel says he wrote following a discussion with a friend of his.

“The idea for the song Sally Sunday came when a friend and I were talking one day, and he told me he wished someone would write a song about his grandmother because he thought she was such a unique individual and her life story was so unique. So I told him to tell me about her, and as he told me some key points about her life and personality, I wrote down some notes and put this song together. The names have been changed to protect the innocent.”

They recorded this number at Scott Vestal’s Digital Underground Studio, with Donna Ulisse producing. Vestal is on banjo, with Cody Kilby on guitar, Evan Winsor on bass, Harry Clark on mandolin, Gaven Largent on reso-guitar, and Patrick McAvinue on fiddle. Harmony vocals are provided by Donna Ulisse, Rick Stanley, and Aaron McCune.

It’s a lovely song, well sung, set off nicely by Scott’s low-tuned banjo and the four part harmony.

Sally Sunday is available now to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct, and for download purchase online.