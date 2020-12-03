Track Premiere: Quiet Click from Chris Jones & The Night Drivers

Skip to content
Mountain Home Music Company has a new single releasing tomorrow from Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, and we are delighted to offer a sneak peek to our readers today.
Long known as a master of understatement in his original songs, Chris continues that custom here with
a story of lost love that doesn’t end in a fireball of emotions, but rather a muted goodbye. It’s chock full of the clever wordplay that we expect from him, and the similarly low key delivery that has marked his music for more than 30 years in bluegrass. Quiet Click,
Jones comments on the structure and recording of the track…
“This is in some ways a classic country heartbreak ballad. But it’s about a relationship ending not with a big fight, but with a soft closing of the door, making it that much harder to deal with. This one showcases the trio singing of the new lineup of the Night Drivers, with harmony vocals from Mark Stoffel and Grace Van’t Hof.”
Enjoy.
Quiet Click, which will appear on the next project from Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, will be available December 4 as a single wherever you stream or download music online. It is available to radio programmers now from AirPlay Direct.
