Track Premiere: Person of the Year from Kristy Cox

Australian bluegrass singer Kristy Cox, now living in Nashville, is working on her seventh album with noted songwriter and producer Jerry Salley. But this next will be the first on the label he represents, Billy Blue Records.

They have a debut single from that project releasing this week, Person of the Year, a new song from Salley and Bill Whyte, written to honor health care workers, many of whom have been working long hours in stressful situations in some parts of the country.

Cox says that the lyrics hit her personally, since she is close to so many people in that field.

“I am so excited for my first single release on Billy Blue Records. Person of the Year is such a special song that pays tribute to nurses and doctors who work tirelessly to save others. The last 18 months have been especially hard on them.

Jerry and Bill brought tears to my eyes with their lyrics that ring so true. I have multiple family members who work in this field and this song is for them and so many others.”

Have a listen below.

Person of the Year from Kristy Cox will be available wherever you stream or download music online on Friday, August 27. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct. The song will be included in Kristy’s Billy Blue album, Shades of Blue, expected early next year.