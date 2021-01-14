Track Premiere: Paper Crowns from Zoe & Cloyd

Organic Records has a new single this week for Zoe & Cloyd, the second from their next album, expected later this year.

Zoe & Cloyd is actually taken from the middle names of this talented husband and wife duo, Natalya Zoe Weinstein and John Cloyd Miller. With her on fiddle and him on guitar, and both taking turns singing lead and harmony vocals, they are supported by Bennet Sullivan on banjo and Kevin Kehrberg on bass.

Performing primarily original material the two have written together, this most recent release, Paper Crowns, is perhaps their most personal song yet. Composed as a greeting for their five year old daughter, Natalya shares sentiments that every parent can readily understand.

“We started writing Paper Crowns on our daughter’s fifth birthday, a cold and rainy day in February. I was feeling nostalgic for her younger years, as five felt like a big turning point in her transition from toddlerhood to school age. Little did we know how much her life (and ours) would change in the coming year, and how the loss of early childhood innocence would be especially poignant as the pandemic set in. But no matter her age and come what may, she’ll always be our little girl.”

Enjoy…

Lovely song.

Paper Crowns is set to release on Friday, January 15 on Organic Records, and will be available then wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get it now via AirPlay Direct.