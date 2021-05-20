Track Premiere: Over Cincinnati from Andy Leftwich

Skip to content
Genius is a word thrown around a bit too easily these days, used to describe someone whose admirable skills set them apart from the herd. In truth, it should be saved for the very few, those who demonstrate a rare and special talent, wisdom, or capacity in their field
In the world of contemporary bluegrass,
Andy Leftwich can be said to possess a unique gift for instrumental music worthy of that appellation. Through a 15 year career with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder we were able to witness his wizardry on fiddle, but on his upcoming project with Mountain Home Music, we also get a good look at his stylish mandolin work.
Today we have a premiere of one of the tracks from that album, one he wrote called
, which finds him leading off on the mandolin, and providing fiddles as well. It’s a fast-paced, driving grasser that will grab your attention from the start. Over Cincinnati
Andy says that the tune goes back to his time with Skaggs.
“This is a song that I wrote a few years back while playing with Ricky Skaggs and the Cincinnati Orchestra. The hotel I stayed in that night overlooked the beautiful skyline of Cincinnati, Ohio, so I decided to name the song after it. A lot of the songs I write usually get named after towns or cities that I have visited, and this one seemed to capture the exciting feeling you get when you come to the city.
I couldn’t imagine recording this song without the wonderful creativity of the musicians that picked on it with me!”
Those include his former Kentucky Thunder bandmate Cody Kilby on guitar, Scott Vestal on banjo, and Mark Schatz on bass.
Over Cincinnati can be found tomorrow (5/21) wherever stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.
