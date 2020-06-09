Track Premiere: Outside Of Omaha by Songs From The Road Band

We’ve been long time fans of the Songs From The Road Band, right from their launch as a touring group a few years ago. Sam Wharton and Charles Humphey III initially put the group together with Mark Schimick as a side project, and a place to record songs they had written that weren’t being used by the primary bands they were a part of.

Eventually they decided to take the show on the road, and took leave of their other commitments to work together full time. Their founding concept was intriguing from the start – assembling a group of artists with established credentials in the more progressive bluegrass scene to play original material of a more mainstream grass style.

Five albums in, the guys have a dedicated fan base and more songs than they know what to do with, and another project, Wrong Train, Right Time, is expected later this year. Two singles are released today from the upcoming album, and we are happy to premiere one of them here today.

Outside Of Omaha was written by bass man Humphrey along with Marty Dodson and Phil Barker, and sung by mandolinist Schimick. Wharton is on guitar and James Schlender on fiddle, with guest Kyle Tuttle on banjo. It tells a familiar story of looking for greener grass on the other side of the fence, and the eventual realization that you’ve made a huge mistake.

Outside Of Omaha, and another new track, Wrong Train, Right Time, by Barker and Humphrey, are available now wherever you stream or download music online.

Like everyone else in the music business, the guys are hopeful of getting back on stage soon, and have dates starting in August that they plan to keep.