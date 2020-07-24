Track Premiere: Open Water by Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

We have a lot of great new music to share today, starting with the premiere of a track from Fiddler’s Pastime, the debut solo project from Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, dynamic young fiddler with Mile Twelve.

This Virginia native hooked up with her current bandmates while studying in Boston, and has since moved to Nashville to pursue studio work and other musical opportunities in between band commitments. Her abilities on the fiddle are obvious from recordings and performances with Mile Twelve, but with the pending release of Fiddler’s Pastime, we get to see Bronwyn as a composer, arranger, and band/session leader.

She is assisted on the album by some of the sharpest young artists in bluegrass, like Sierra Hull, Laura Orshaw, Wes Corbett, Chris Eldridge, Jake Stargel, Sarah Jarosz, and others. The title cut needs to be heard to be believed, a twin-fiddle arrangement of the Bill Monroe fiddle classic, played with perfect precision by Keith-Hynes and Orshaw.

Here’s the track Open Water, the albums first single, which Bronwyn put together during the 2019 World of Bluegrass convention.

“This was the first tune I wrote for the album, and I think it captures something I love in bluegrass music which is that combination of haunting melody and rocket-like propulsion. I remember having my fiddle out in a quiet corner of the hotel at the International Bluegrass Music Association’s yearly event in Raleigh, NC last September, and the first part of the tune came to me then. I thought of Sierra for this track because I wanted a fiddle/mandolin unison sound for a lot of the melody and her incredible tone and groove seemed like the perfect fit.”

Open Water is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Fiddler’s Pastime is timed to hit on September 4, and pre-orders are enabled online. This is a good’n, folks.