Track Premiere: Only Blue from Swamptooth

Swamptooth is a new contemporary bluegrass group from Savannah, GA whose debut album, B-Flat Earth, is set to release later this month.

The band formed last year in an attempt to stay fresh on their instruments while live performances were proscribed, and ended up writing the material for this new, 11-track project in the process. Cory Chambers and Jay Rudd switch between guitar and bass, with Evan Rose on mandolin, Jimmy Wolling on banjo, and Vito Gutilla on fiddle. Vocals are shared by Cory, Jay, and Evan, and all five members bring years of experience to this venture.

We are delighted to share a track today from B-Flat Earth, a song called Only Blue, which Rudd tells us describes a very familiar human emotion.

“This song is about the last few weeks of a long relationship that’s ending. You both know it’s over but you’re still holding on for fear of change and upheaval.”

Have a listen…

B-Flat Earth will be released on September 17, when you will be able to find it on popular download and streaming sites online. The band is also working on a music video that should be available soon.

You can learn more about Swamptooth by visiting their official web site.