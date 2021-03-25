Track Premiere: One More Night from Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

Mountain Fever Records doesn’t waste any time. Just two weeks after announcing the signing of Seth Mulder & Midnight Run to the label, here they are with a new single from the band, perfectly in keeping with Mulder’s neo-traditional vibe.

Since forming to play at the Ole Smoky distilleries in east Tennessee, Seth and the boys have refined a clever throwback sound that captures the energy of 1950s bluegrass and combines it with clever songwriting and a lighthearted stage presentation. Mulder is on mandolin, with Ben Watlington on guitar, Colton Power on banjo, and Max Etling on bass. Nathan Aldridge of IIIrd Tyme Out sits in on fiddle for the new album.

This first single is one Seth wrote called One More Night, a rousing lost love lament in the key of E, that he says is a true song.

“As is the case with many bluegrass songs about losing the one you love to another, this one is based on a true story. A good friend of mine was going through a tough time as he had recently ended a serious relationship. As time went on, I helped him work through his hardship until one day, something in my head just clicked. So, as any good friend would do, I took the opportunity to turn his bad luck into my good fortune, and that my friends is how One More Night came to be. I hope you enjoy it.”

Have a listen…

One More Night from Seth Mulder & Midnight Run is officially available tomorrow, March 26, from Mountain Fever Records. Look for it wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers will find it at AirPlay Direct.