Track Premiere: Not That Far Along from Bluegrass at the Crossroads

Mountain Home Music Company has released another single from their compilation project, Bluegrass at the Crossroads. Their concept for this album has been to match artists from both the traditional and more contemporary bluegrass communities, in many cases who have never played together beforehand.

This latest finds Chris Davis, guitarist and vocalist with The Grascals, taking the lead on Not That Far Along, a highly engaging song about watching a love come apart, and trying to move on. Supporting are Gina Furtado on banjo, Cody Kilby on guitar, Andy Leftwich on fiddle, and Sav Sankaran on bass. Davis also plays mandolin, with vocal harmonies from Sankaran and producer Jon Weisberger.

Chris explains a bit about why he finds this number so appealing.

“I love a good heart break song — a tale of romance gone wrong and love that’s been deceived. When paired with a beautiful melody, you come up with Not That Far Along, written by two of my favorite writers, Craig Market and Jon Weisberger.”

Have a listen…

Not That Far Along is available now wherever you stream or download music online. It is offered to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.