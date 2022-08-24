Track Premiere: No Reason Why from Hot Buttered Rum

Skip to content
San Francisco’s
Hot Buttered Rum are announcing today the imminent release of their 12th album, , on September 16. Shine All Night
In celebration, they have also agreed share a song from the album today with our readers, one called
No Reason Why, written by banjo player Erik Yates.
HBR has been together 20 years now, spinning their special mix of grass, folk, soul, and Americana all along the west coast and beyond. Through both live and studio recordings, and nearly constant touring, the band has developed a very large and loyal following.
In addition to Yates, Bryan Horne is on bass, James Stafford is on mandolin and drums, Jeff Coleman plays keys, and Nat Keefe guitar.
Of today’s premiere,
No Reason Why, Erik says…
“I’ve become a believer in finishing songs fast – when I pick them up later, it’s best if they have some shape and weight to play with.
No Reason Why was half-formed when I woke up one morning in February ’22, pulled mainly from a dream, and I did my best to stay sleepy so I could get it all out.”
Have a listen…
Pre-orders for
Shine All Night are enabled now online, with tracks available September 16.
