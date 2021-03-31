Track Premiere: My Kind of Nightlife from Carley Arrowood

Mountain Home Music has a number of new releases this week, starting with a lovely country-infused bluegrass single from Carley Arrowood.

Carley’s debut album with the label is expected later this year, and already several songs have found favor with bluegrass radio audiences who appreciate her down-home vocal delivery, not to mention the fiery fiddle she lays down on demand.

This latest track, My Kind of Night Life, is a contribution from her producer and bassist, Jon Weisberger, along with country music songwriter Jenn Schott. It’s a perfect song for the emerging spring weather with its promise of a lazy summer to come. In the lyrics we hear of the pleasures to be found at home with family, as opposed to the bright lights of the big city, enjoying precious moments with the ones you love.

Carley says that this one recalls her not-so-distant youth, while at the same time inspiring reflection on her own impending nuptials with Trailblazers guitarist, Daniel Thrailkill.

“My Kind of Night Life paints such a beautiful picture of simplicity. It captures the very essence of nostalgia and, for me, reminds me of my childhood with every line. I grew up on a dirt road in western North Carolina, and my summer evenings were spent barefoot in the backyard, playing endless pretend and catching lightning bugs with my sister and brother with nowhere in particular we had to be.”

“During the pandemic, and especially now that I’m planning my wedding. I’ve come to cherish the nights when my whole family is home together, and I look forward, Lord willing, to the days when I can raise a family in the same way: running barefoot in the yard, catching lightning bugs, and just simply loving the life that God gives us.”

Arrowood is supported here by Thrailkill on guitar, Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, Wayne Benson on mandolin, and Weisberger on bass. Carley’s sister, Autumn, and her fiancé, Daniel, sing harmony vocals.

My Kind of Night Life will be available on April 2 wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can grab the track now at AirPlay Direct.