Track Premiere: Mountainside from Colebrook Road

Mountain Fever Records has a new single today from Colebrook Road, who come from the Appalachian region of central Pennsylvania.
An upbeat grasser,
Mountainside tells of how the highland vistas bring inspiration, in a song written and sung by guitarist, Jesse Eisenbise. He says that it came to him while he was doing a bit of soul searching while walking along the Blue Ridge.
See if it gives you the same vibe.
Jesse is supported by regular bandmates Wade Yankey on mandolin, Joe McAnulty on fiddle, Mark Last on banjo, and Jeff Campbell on bass.
Mountainside is available now as a single wherever you stream or download music online. It will also be included on the next Colebrook Road album from Mountain nFever, expected October 18.
Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.
