Track Premiere: More Love from Nefesh Mountain

Husband-and-wife duo Eric Lindberg and Doni Zasloff, better known as Nefesh Mountain, have changed the release schedule for their next single in light of the war in Gaza. Originally planned for January of next year, they have decided to make their version of Tim O’Brien’s More Love available now, and we are honored to premiere it one day early here at Bluegrass Today.

Proud Jewish Americans of European ancestry, they are also embarking on a month-long tour they are calling Love and Light, designed to help build community and preach the need for more love everywhere. Nefesh Mountain will be donating a quarter of the proceeds from the tour, this new single, and their upcoming album, The Cabin Sessions, to organizations dedicated to bringing peace and coexistence to Israelis and Palestinians.

Doni and Eric made this short video to express their thoughts and feelings on the subject.

Regarding the single, they tell us that their More Love actually includes two songs in one.

“We have been huge Tim O’Brien fans for years, and are really proud to offer our take on More Love, which has always meant a lot to us. Our version is also a mashup of sorts, which includes a meditative outro refrain of Victor Wooten’s song, also titled More Luv. Victor’s beautiful melody served as a soulful way to close out the album in a repetitive call for peace and more love, which we so desperately need in the world right now.”

Like all of Nefesh Mountain’s output, it features their subtle and understated approach to bluegrass and acoustic music. Eric sings and plays guitar and banjo, with Doni on vocals, along with John Mailander on fiddle, Thomas Cassel on mandolin, Phillip Townes on keys, Dan Klingsberg on bass, and David Berger on drums.

Have a listen…

More Love will be available on November 15 from popular download and streaming services online.

Visit Nefesh Mountain online for more details about the Light and Love tour.