Track Premiere: Mama’s Apron Strings from Larry Sparks

Rebel Records has a new single today from one of bluegrass music’s most beloved balladeers, the great Larry Sparks. It’s a song from his next project with Rebel, a stripped-down set of recordings featuring just Larry, his guitar, and his son, Dee, on bass called It’s Just Me.

They have chosen a true classic to tease the album, Mama’s Apron Strings, which Larry says brings back a great many memories for him.

“Mama’s Apron Strings was a way of life back in the day. Women used them for working in the home. They used them when cooking, going to the garden early to bring back a mess of green beans, corn, and tomatoes for supper. If they had small children, sometimes they would use the aprons to wipe the tears from their eyes. And maybe sometimes they would have something sweet in their pockets for the kids. This generation of folks were great people. Their first love was caring for their family and providing for their needs. This song reminds me of my own mom and the ways she cared for our family.”

Check it out – pure Sparks…

Mama’s Apron Strings from Larry Sparks is available now from popular download and streaming sites online.

Look for It’s Just Me in the spring for Rebel.