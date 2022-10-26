Track Premiere – Made In France from Andy Leftwich

Skip to content
Andy Leftwich, truly among the most gifted and skillful musicians on the bluegrass scene today, has another single release this week from Mountain Home Music.
Taken from his upcoming
album, this one, American Fiddler , finds Leftwich exploring a gypsy jazz style with help from some of Nashville’s top pickers. Andy handles mandolin, with Cody Kilby and Fionan Debarra on guitar, Matt Menefee on banjo, Jeff Taylor on accordion, and Byron House on bass. Made In France
Andy said that he enjoyed this modern French tune taking him out of his comfort zone.
“I’ve always been a fan of gypsy-swing music. This Bereli Lagrene tune is both a challenge and a blast to play! I was first introduced to the song by my friends Rob Ickes and Dave Pomeroy from our trio, Three Ring Circle. It’s been a favorite of mine ever since!”
Have a listen…
Made In France by Andy Leftwich will be widely available on October 28 from popular download and streaming services, and in the Dolby Atmos/Spatial Audio format at Apple Music. Find the immersive audio link in the Crossroads Music Immersed In Bluegrass playlist on Apple Music come Friday.
Radio programmers can get the track via
AirPlay Direct.
