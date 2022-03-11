Track Premiere: Look Who’s Talking Now from Jackson Hollow

Mountain Fever Records has a new single next week for Jackson Hollow, a song written by Jerry Salley, Leslie Satcher, and Melba Montgomery called Look Who’s Talking Now. It releases on March 15, but our readers are getting an advance listen here today.

This track is a classic leaving song, with the singer noting that she couldn’t get much of anything out of her partner until he noticed that her bags were packed. Jackson Hollow performs it as a county waltz, sung by co-founder Tianna Lefebvre.

She says that the song carries a truth that is always worth considering.

“I was instantly drawn to the beautiful, flowing, traditional melody of Look Who’s Talking Now. The message this song portrays is one that I believe a lot of the listeners can relate to. Sometimes… the ‘special things’ that are really important, get pushed aside or are taken for granted. Sometimes… the significance of those three little words is sadly underestimated.”

Lefebvre is supported here by her husband and bandmate, Mike Sanyshyn, on fiddle and mandolin, Charlie Frie on bass, Eric Reed on guitar, Jeff Scroggins on banjo, and Michael Kilby on reso-guitar. Mike and Charlie provide harmony vocals.

Have a listen…

Jackson Hollow is just now getting wide exposure in the US, but its members have a long history on the county and bluegrass scene in their native British Columbia, with a string of awards and honors to brag about.

Look Who’s Talking Now will be available March 15 on Mountain Fever Records from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track now via AirPlay Direct.