Track Premiere: Lonesome Leaving Train from Amanda Cook

Mountain Fever Records has released a new single from Amanda Cook, one that will be included on her next album with the label.

Amanda tells us it’s one that she started working on more than a decade ago, and just finished up in time to cut it for the next record.

“I started writing Lonesome Leaving Train at a festival in 2009. That night, after seeing some incredible bands and jamming late into the evening, I couldn’t get the story of the song off my mind. I was wide awake in the camper until I finished writing out the lyrics.

I held Lonesome Leaving Train in my notebook for 9 years until we started pulling material for the new album. I worked on it a little more and decided that I needed some help. I reached out to Thomm Jutz, one of my favorite current writers. He’s such a great writer and knows my voice and what I look for in songs for my albums. He put the finishing touches on the lyrics and worked up an incredible melody! The arrangement in the studio brought it all together and now, Lonesome Leaving Train is my favorite track off the new album Narrowing the Gap.”

She is supported by her touring band: Carolyne VanLierop-Boone on banjo, Joshua Faul on bass, George Mason on fiddle, Aaron “Frosty” Foster on guitar, and Troy Boone on mandolin.

It’s a highly melodic driver that tells a tragic story. See what you think…

You can find Lonesome Leaving Train wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.